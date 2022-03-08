Erie City officials are looking for an engineering team to design a new Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive.

City officials are working to replace the demolished bridge over Ravine Drive.

However, construction is not expected to begin until next year.

Mayor Joe Schember said that the plans to construct a new bridge began just before the Kahkwa Bridge was torn down in October of 2021.

Schember said that the bridge will accommodate car traffic and feature enhanced pedestrian access.

“We’re really hoping to hire that engineer within the next month or two, and then they’ll be a process that’ll go on probably go on for several months of planning design, and part of that process is going to be at least two public meetings that the public especially people that live in the area will be invited to attend and express their opinion,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Schember added that the city plans to pay for the design using about $400,000 that the Metropolitan Planning Organization approved last year.