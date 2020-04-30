City of Erie seeking feedback for east side connector study

The City of Erie is seeking community input for the east side connector, which goes from East 6th Street to the Broad Street intersection.

In order to continue to promote social distancing, the City of Erie will do this through an online survey, instead of having face to face interviews. The goal of the survey is to help with identifying problem areas for walkers and cyclists.

Through the survey, the city will look to determine the most feasible multi-modal crossing solutions along the connector.