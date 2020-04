The City of Erie is seeking input for the eastside connector, which goes from East Sixth Street to the Broad Street intersection.

In order to continue to promote social distancing, the city will do this through an online survey, instead of having face-to-face interviews.

The goal of the survey is to help with identifying problem areas for walkers and cyclists.

Through the survey the city will look to determine the most feasible multimodal crossing solutions along the connector.