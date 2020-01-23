City of Erie seeking proposals from appraisers to determine value of Erie Water Works

The City of Erie is now requesting for proposals related to Erie Water Works.

The city is seeking proposals from professional water utility appraisers to determine the value of the authority.

Other things the city would like to know is how long the applicant believes it will take to determine the value and how much they would charge for a complete evaluation.

This all comes after Erie City Council rejected the pre-paid lease agreement with the water authority as part of the 2020 budget.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, February 4th at 2 p.m.