City of Erie sees an increase in development investment

The city is seeing an increase in development investment.

Mayor Joe Schember announced there are now 196 LERTA applications totaling more than $67 million.

It was also announced that the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has put in for two applications, which total more than $10 million.

The corporation’s CEO explained that each of the applications are for the North Park Row Project.

“This is just the start of the more than $100 million that the EDDC is going to invest in downtown Erie over the next three years,” said John Persinger, CEO, EDDC.

The mayor stated that he is aware of other large commercial projects happening that have not yet applied for LERTA and that he looks forward to hopefully having those come in soon.