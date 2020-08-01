City of Erie sees high volume of high grass violations

The call volume for reports of high grass is up within the City of Erie.

According to the Director of Code Enforcement, the city has about 600 to 800 yards in violation of high grass.

The city claims they are working to get out to as many as they can.

If it appears that someone is living in a home with high grass, they will get a notice. If the resident does not comply then they can receive a citation.

The next step in this process would be the city issuing a quality of life ticket.

“If we do end up mowing the lawn, if the city does, then we will lean the property and try and recoop that money at sale of the property,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement Manager.

The initial quality of life ticket costs for higher grass is $25.