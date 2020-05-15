City of Erie sees spike in LERTA applications

Construction projects have the green light to move forward leading to new investment in the City of Erie.

Applications are on the rise in the city after going through a slow stretch. The projects are taking advantage of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, or LERTA.

A program looking to help build the city is also allowing residents to bring new life to their homes.

“I like doing metal fabrication, running a metal mill and making things out of metal. I need space to do that and I want to free up my garage so I can put my car in it.” said Jack Moulton.

In a seven week span, the City of Erie averaged about one and half applications a week. But, in the last week, the yellow phase LERTA applications have soared.

“We had five new LERTA’s for almost $2.5 million, which is incredible and, to me, that’s a sign for the future. There is still going to be pressure on all of us over the coming weeks, but that’s more work that’s going to be out there and the work can be outside.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

LERTA isn’t the only motivation for residents to get construction going.

“That’s not why I’m doing it. I’m doing it to make a home in an environment that I am going to be finishing the rest of my life in.” Moulton said.

The majority of the new applications are for residential projects. Mayor Schember says he finds it promising that there is increased application for city neighborhoods.

“I think that if you live in a neighborhood where all the houses look nice, you’re not going to let yours go down and deteriorate either and living in a good neighborhood is a very important thing.” Mayor Schember said.

The latest commercial project is for renovations of existing residential units at a building in the 400 block of State Street. Schember explaining that his goal is to have $50 million in LERTA applications by July 3rd.

Currently, the City of Erie is seeing around $31 million in investment.