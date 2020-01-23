City of Erie sending invoices to city daycare centers following deadly fires

Nearly six months following the tragic deaths of five children killed in a daycare fire, the City of Erie is one step closer to making sure it will never happen again.

Former Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone made his way back to City Hall today to assist in sending out new invoices to daycare’s within the City of Erie. The invoices are a result of Santone’s efforts to help pass an ordinance designed to provide better oversight of these daycares. Fees raised from these invoices will help offset the extra inspections conducted by Code Enforcement and fire officials.

“It feels good actually. I mean this is all about the children and this would make the parents feel a lot more secure when they send their children to daycare centers they can feel a lot more safe. I mean, what happened should never happen again and this is a good step in that direction.” Santone said.

The cost of the invoice varies depending on the size of the daycare.