(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Erie announced Saturday that they have set the dates for the last two public hearings about their Annual Action Plan for FY 2023 that describes how three different grants are expanded.

According to a release from the City of Erie, the public hearings will be discussing the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

Two public hearings – the third and fourth of four scheduled hearings – will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The goal of these hearings is for city officials to hear the public’s views and comments on what development needs can be met by the grants over the next fiscal year.

Monday’s public sessions will be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page, at the “Live” tab on the City’s YouTube channel, as well as online through the City’s Government channel at www.camerie.org/vod. Click on “Watch Live” and scroll down to click on the City of Erie logo.

Applications for those grants opened in December, with applicants being interviewed in February. A summary of the city’s Annual Action Plan for FY 2023 is available online here.