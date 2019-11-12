City of Erie showcasing new, high-tech plow trucks

Many people in Northwestern Pennsylvania woke up to the first significant snow fall today.

Both the City of Erie and PennDOT have been hard at work maintaining roads to make sure you’re safe.

Starr Bodi reports LIVE from the city’s municipal garage with what’s in store this year.

The biggest change from last year is you will see new plow trucks on the city’s streets this winter season.

If you live in the City of Erie, your morning commute may be easier this winter thanks to the city’s new high-tech plow trucks.

“These trucks are brand new to our fleet. They have a front plow, a wing plow, and a spreader mounted in the rear. That makes us extremely efficient when we’re out plowing our normal salt runs and plow runs,” said A.J. Antolik, Bureau Chief, Erie Municipal Garage.

You will see two new trucks along the 38 other trucks throughout Erie’s streets. These trucks have high-end technology, which helps to make the drivers job as simple as possible.

The new trucks have front and side wing plows, which efficiently push snow to the curb.

The new trucks have advanced GPS systems and lasers to indicate where the edge of the wing plow is.

“It helps indicate where the wing plows are so it eliminates the need for the driver to worry about their blind spot. That’s how the whole laser in our plows originated from,” said Antolik.

Up the street at the county’s maintenance garage, 38 drivers were also working hard by maintaining all the state roads.

“Last night went really well. It was forecasted well, so we were ready for the event. We have half of our fleet ready by October 15th. The rest of our trucks are all put together by Nov. 1st. We were ready and prepared for the storm,” said Jim Shaut, Erie County Manager, PennDOT.

You can also be prepared for the snow with just a few simple clicks on your phone. You can download the 511 PA app, which gives you a first hand look at where plow trucks are located, traffic speeds on roads, and current road conditions.

Both the City of Erie and PennDOT are working 24/7 to ensure that you will be safe on the roads this season.

PennDOT is also still looking for employees for this snow season like equipment operators and diesel mechanics that can inspect heavy snow trucks.