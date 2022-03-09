(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie still has rental assistance funding available for residents.

The city announced the availability of the remaining funds on March 8.

On Feb. 16, Erie County stopped accepting applications for rental assistance. The county had distributed more than $24 million in assistance funding. The federal emergency phase of the pandemic is set to expire on March 31, the county noted in an announcement last month.

The City of Erie, however, still has CARES Act rental assistance funding available. Like the county, Erie County Care Management is coordinating the distribution of the funding. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee and Saint Martin Center are disbursing the funding.

To receive a referral for assistance, city residents can call Erie County Care Management at (814) 743-5837 (814-SHELTER).

The funding aims to help renters with rent payment, past-due rent, rental fees and utility payments. For more information on rental assistance go online to dhs.pa.gov/erap.

Mortgage assistance also is available through the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund. Mortgage assistance aims to help with mortgage payments, reinstatements, property charges and utility payments. For more information on mortgage assistance, go online to pahaf.org.