The City of Erie still has no set plan for more than $96 million received in a deal with the Water Authority.

The original goal was to use much of the cash now to reduce long term debt. This cannot be done without penalty, so now the hope is to invest the money.

Earlier tonight on JET 24, the mayor confirmed that officials are looking at a mix of stocks and bonds that made about six percent per year for the past ten years.

“However, it’s very unusual for a city to invest that way and we’re having trouble finding justification or the ability for us to do that. So if that doesn’t work then we’re just gonna have to pay down the debt over time to reduce the cost of it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) Mayor of Erie.

The money came from a payment of the 40 year lease with Erie Water Works.