Two City of Erie streets will be closed due to service work this week.

According to a Facebook post, both streets will shut down to have water service work done on them between May 8-11 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

That work will be on the following:

West Seventh Street between Cascade and Raspberry streets

Cascade Street between West Seventh and West Eighth streets

For more information, you can contact Chivers Construction at 814-474-2637 or go online.