The City of Erie Streets Department is ready for the expected snow and cold weather.

Jeff Gibbons with the Streets Department says they have some contingencies in place if we are hit with ice, snow and falling trees caused by the high winds.

He says the ice is the biggest concern right now because it can be dangerous for anybody involved, including the plow drivers.

They are also prepared with extra staff if needed. It’s always challenging for road crews during the holiday season.

“Especially when we got that snow a few years ago, it was very unmanageable, we did the best we could. So we are ready with the salt, our salt dome is full. If the weather conditions are right, we will have the Salt brine trucks out pre-treating the roads before we start. Everything is in place, it just depends on what mother nature tries to throw at us,” said Jeff Gibbons, Erie Streets Department.

Gibbons is asking residents to follow odd-even parking, even though it’s not enforced on the weekends.