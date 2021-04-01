City of Erie Streets Department using $5 million in funding to improve city roads

The City of Erie Streets Department plans to improve dozens of streets in the city for the summer. It’s using $5 million in federal funds to do the work.

There will be several road projects happening in neighborhoods across the city beginning at the end of next month. Drivers can expect to see some construction traffic.

If you live or drive in the City of Erie, you can count on the Erie Streets Department to improve these streets. There will be three contracts put out for bid for milling and asphalt resurfacing of paved streets.

“A new driving surface, so that way, they won’t hit bumps and crack. Hopefully, the roadway would last for multiple years to come.” said Chad McConnell, Project Manager for Erie Public Works.

While there will be different improvements on the roads, officials say it will be for the better.

“Making a safer travel for people or people coming to Erie.” said Steven Sornberger, Bureau Chief for the Erie Streets Department.

This project will begin on Raspberry Street from 12th Street through 18th Street. The contracted work will improve entire blocks that are currently in poor condition.

“It’s something that we can capitalize on and make our city a better city. It’s really going to make things a lot nicer.” Sornberger said.

The road work will begin at the end of April. The Erie Streets Department are advising motorists to not drive through the work zones. The city will push out alerts for drivers to be aware of the roadwork.

Below is the complete list of the street work to be completed in 2021.