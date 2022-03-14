City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place.

After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court.

City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are filled with garbage, including furniture and piles of fencing.

City fire officials said that the debris could prevent firefighters from getting to outside fires that haven’t recently taken place.

The homeowner, Cecelia Egli, has been to district court several times, according to the chief fire inspector.

Now, the city is seeking a court order to take control of the home, which will allow city crews to clear the house of debris.

“The citation that I filed, she was a no show. So she was put in jail for a few days. We are trying to, we’re running out of steps, and now we’re moving on to the next extraordinary measure of trying to take the property and at least try to get it cleaned up,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

A court date has not been officially scheduled yet.