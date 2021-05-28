City of Erie taking enforcement action at Dobbins Landing

The City of Erie is taking action on two issues facing Bayfront businesses and homeowners.

First at Dobbins Landing, the Erie Police Department is going to step up evening enforcement and patrols.

Business owners and visitors have complained about a long list of issues, including:

Vehicles blocking streets and business entrances

Drag racing

Loud music

Fireworks

Unpermitted vendors

The Port Authority will close the dock to traffic starting at 10:30 p.m. nightly. The Public Works Department will enhance street sweeping and trash removal to address litter problems.