City of Erie taking part in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Do you have any expired drugs in your cabinet? Well, you can get rid of them in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The City of Erie is hosting the national holiday.

Those who have unneeded prescription drugs in their original container can bring them to the State Street entrance at City Hall.

The city says the event will be an opportunity for many to dispose those unwanted prescription drugs.

“Unfortunately, they may flush them down the toilet or may get lost or thrown in the garbage. This give an opportunity for us to dispose of them safely, but not only safely, anonymously.” said Erie Police Department Corporal Jamie Russo.

The event is taking place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.