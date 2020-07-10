City of Erie teaming up with United Clergy of Erie for promotion of “Protect My Family” Campaign

In response to the climbing numbers of COVID-19, the City of Erie is teaming up with the United Clergy of Erie in order to promote the “Protect My Family” campaign.

This began after research done by UPMC showed a spike of cases in the 16503 zip code area with some extension to the 16504 area.

Campaign volunteers volunteers will go door to door and talk to residents about the dangers of the virus and also hand out masks to those in need.

“There are people in the neighborhood who don’t understand English, we have people from different ethinicities in this particular neighborhood. Therefore, the literature is designed with different cartoons on it to let them know the seriousness of this issue. We are all human beings and it doesn’t matter about race, color or creed we are talking about saving lives.” said Bishop Dwane Brock.

The campaign will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.