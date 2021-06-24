City of Erie to celebrate Pride Day virtually June 26th

Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed June 26th as Pride Day in the City of Erie.

Pride Day commemorates the Stonewall riots that took place on June 28, 1969, which sparked the international gay rights movement.

The City of Erie will be celebrating the movement virtually for Pride Day.

The president of the NW PA Pride Alliance, Alex Sphon, is co-hosting the pride event this year.

Sphon says the celebration is important to recognize the fight of needing rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve worked to get most of those rights and we’re still continuing, but it’s important to take time and celebrate who we are and live our true authentic selves openly and in celebration.,” said Alex Sphon, president, NW PA Pride Alliance.

The virtual Pride Day celebration will take place on Saturday, June 26th at 1 p.m.

The celebration will be streamed on the NW PA Pride Alliance Facebook page and Erie Playhouse’s YouTube channel.

