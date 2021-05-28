City of Erie to demolish Kahkwa Bridge, will not construct access road

The City of Erie has announced plans to demolish the Kahkwa Bridge, following pubic feedback on the project.

The city will demolish the bridge and will not construct an access road as previously proposed.

“The survey results are clear. We are taking resident input seriously and want to do the right thing for the neighborhood,” Mayor Joe Schember stated in a news release.

In April 2021, a public outreach survey was mailed to 329 residents in the Frontier neighborhood. The survey response rate was 63%, with 208 surveys returned. Of those, 88% of respondents agreed to immediately demolish the bridge. Opinion was nearly unanimous to not construct an access road.

“As we have previously stated, the bridge has deteriorated significantly, and time is of the essence. We need to move forward as soon as possible. We appreciate the feedback from residents,” stated City Engineer Jon Tushak.

PennDOT and the Erie Area M.P.O. have both approved the reprogramming of the $165,387 from access road construction to immediate demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge. There will be a resolution appearing on the June 2 City Council agenda for final approval.

The reimbursement will come from the existing $5 Local Use Fee, which is the additional $5 per vehicle fee charged in Erie County for vehicle registrations.