City of Erie to develop commission to help with historic preservation

The city is developing a commission to help with historic preservation. The idea was proposed today during the city’s planning meeting.

According to the city’s planning director, this group will review proposals to create local historic districts or to help designate local structure buildings and sites.

The idea comes from the historic preservation task force.

“Erie has been around and so has its buildings and they need as much assistance as possible and a lot of that can come through this designation as CLG and through this first step of advancing our historic preservation program in general for the city,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director.

The creation of this falls under the City of Erie Zoning Ordinance.