Effective immediately, the City of Erie is dropping its mask mandate for all vaccinated employees and visitors, according to a news release Wednesday evening.

This is in compliance with the Erie County Health Department’s recently revised policy of personal preference masking for those vaccinated.

We are happy that COVID has slowed. I want to make this clear: everyone who is able to get the vaccine should get it. Those who are not vaccinated are more at risk to suffer from COVID. I encourage those who have not been vaccinated to contact your local health care provider and see if you are eligible. City Hall is now disbanding the masking policy because of the guidance from the Erie County Health Department. As a community, we have done a good job of slowing the spread of COVID. Therefore, our vaccinated visitors and employees in City Hall no longer wear masks inside any City building., Mayor Joe Schember

Officials with the City of Erie stated in the release that all employees and visitors who are not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors unless they are alone in an office.

The policy is subject to change based on recommendation of the Erie County Health Department.