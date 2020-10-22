City of Erie to hold virtual career fair encouraging residents to become police officers or firefighters

A career fair will be held in order to educate and recruit residents to become a police officer or a firefighter.

The City of Erie will host the career fair over Zoom next Tuesday.

The event will go through the process of how to take on one of the public service jobs and get the information out before a round of tests are administered.

With the addition of events like this, the city is hoping that it will help with the efforts to diversify the force.

“A lot of my time is invested with the youth in our community. I still firmly believe that is the long term fix, but as far as the short term fix, I think it’s just a matter of getting out there and going door to door to basically educating the public.” said Sgt. Tom Lenox.

The virtual career fair will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.