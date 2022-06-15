The City of Erie is honoring Juneteenth this weekend with a block party while celebrating African American culture.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of African American slaves with it’s origins on June 19, 1865.

There are several events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, including a block party on June 18 in the 1200 block of State Street.

This event will include live music and more than 30 local vendors.

City leaders said that this is a chance for people in Erie to celebrate the community’s rich diversity.

“It’s just important to celebrate African American culture, come together and support the minority owned businesses in the community and just build upon that,” said Angela McNair, Juneteenth Coordinator, City of Erie.

