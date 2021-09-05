City of Erie to host Labor Day Parade

On September 6th, the City of Erie will be hosting a Labor day parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.

The staging area for the parade will be closed from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The parade will take place on State Street from 5th and 12th Street then go to 11th Street and go from French to Myrtle Street.

Please note that Peach Street and Sassafras Street will remain open.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Labor Day:

State Street from North Park Row to 10th Street.

North Park Row- French Street to State Street.

South Park Row- French Street to State Street.

State Street from 4th to 5th East side only.

There will be restricted parking for parade vehicles from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State Street from 10th to South Park Row traffic will be temporarily interrupted during the parade starting at 10 a.m.

