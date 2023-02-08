Public opinion is welcomed at a future meeting for an improvement project in Erie.

In a recent release, the City of Erie and its consultant team from Whitman, Requardt and Associates (WRA) announced they will be hosting a public meeting about the Greengarden Boulevard Bikeway Project.

The meeting will be a review of the draft of the project, as well as a chance for members of the public to offer their comments on it. The meeting will take place on Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in Erie City Hall’s City Council chambers.

The Greengarden Boulevard Bikeway Project is part of WRA’s ActiveErie Transportation Plan.