City of Erie to increase ticketing and towing to help clear roads during snow storms

City of Erie crews are racing the clock hoping to clear as much snow as possible before more snow could fall later in the week.

They are being more aggressive with illegally parking cars to help this situation.

Usually quiet Lincoln Avenue is a flurry of activity for a Tuesday morning.

Crews are clearing what snow they can with the possibility of more snow in the forecast.

They are also working with police to identify cars that could block plows or emergency vehicles from getting through.

One of the complaints that the city has heard is that they are too lenient and unwilling to tow vehicles who are out in the roadway.

We asked about that and were told not this time.

“This initiative has been more this year than in the past. It just seems like it’s a little more chronic of a problem this year. We don’t want to tow anybody’s car and we try to get them to move,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie City Streets Department.

They do not want to tow anybody’s car, but they will, so far they are at what could be a record setting pace in the past week.

“The City of Erie has been very aggressive in the towing and ticketing. In that time period the Erie Police Department towed over 72 cars, ticketed 131 additional cars, not to mention what the Erie Parking Authority has,” said Chuck Zysk, City Public Works.

The best advice? If the snow starts flying again, get your car off the street.