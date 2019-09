The City of Erie announced that a four-way traffic stop will be added at the intersection of West 21st Street and Greengarden Boulevard.

As the result of a traffic study, the city will install a four-way traffic stop at West 21st Street and Greengarden Boulevard on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Stop signs and stop ahead signs are being installed on Greengarden Boulevard.

The City of Erie asks motorists to proceed with caution while motorists adjust to the new traffic pattern.