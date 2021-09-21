City of Erie to receive $100,000 from Federal Love Your Block Program to reduce blight and spur neighborhood change

The City of Erie will receive $100,000 from the Federal Love Your Block Program to reduce blight and spur neighborhood change.

This comes after the City of Erie has been selected as one of eight cities that will participate in the grant program that brings city leaders and residents together.

This program is focused on building stronger neighborhoods one block at a time.

The city’s director of planning and neighborhoods resources said that the funding will pay for the city to hire a Love Your Block Fellow drawn from the community.

The director said that this project is focused on all city-wide neighborhoods.

“There may be more minor issues in Frontier. They still need to be able to tap into the city at the same level that people who live in the lower East side do as well,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Director of Planning and Neighborhood Resources for the City of Erie.

The city will receive the $100,000 grant over a two year period.

