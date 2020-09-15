City of Erie Treasurer reminds residents of 2020 School Real Estate Tax due dates

The City of Erie Treasurer is reminding residents that the 2020 School Real Estate Tax due dates are as follows:
- TAX AT 2% DISCOUNT
- If paid on or before 09/30/2020
- TAX AT FACE AMOUNT
- If paid by 11/30/2020
- TAX AT (10%) PENALTY
- If paid on or after 12/01/2020
Due dates for the School District Installment Plan are as follows:
- First payment due 09/15/2020
- Second payment due 10/15/2020
- Third payment due 11/15/2020
- Fourth payment due 12/15/2020
You can mail school installments to the City of Erie Treasurer’s Office, 626 State Street – Room 105, Erie PA 16501-1128. All installment payments MUST include a copy of the tax bill. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to make a copy of the bill with each school installment. A duplicate bill fee of $5.00 will be charged to installment payment if a copy if the bill is not accompanied with payment. To be eligible for the installment plan you must meet the due date requirement.
You can pay by:
- Online Payments: Credit card transactions can be made at cityof.erie.pa.us
- Checks Only: An outside drop box for your 2020 Real Estate Property Tax payment located in the front of City Hall on the State Street side entrance.
- If you would like a receipt please submit the entire 2020 tax bill with check payment and we will mail you a receipt
- For those tax bills submitted without the entire tax bill, your processed checks will be your receipt
- Mail in Payments: MAIL FULL PAYMENT WITH TAX BILL TO:
- City of Erie Treasurer
- P O Box 1534
- Hermitage PA 16148-0534
- or
- City or Erie Treasurer
- 626 State St – Room 105
- Erie PA 16501-1128
- Cash Only: Will not be available until further notification