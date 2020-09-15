City of Erie Treasurer reminds residents of 2020 School Real Estate Tax due dates

The City of Erie Treasurer is reminding residents that the 2020 School Real Estate Tax due dates are as follows:

TAX AT 2% DISCOUNT If paid on or before 09/30/2020

TAX AT FACE AMOUNT If paid by 11/30/2020

TAX AT (10%) PENALTY If paid on or after 12/01/2020



Due dates for the School District Installment Plan are as follows:

First payment due 09/15/2020

Second payment due 10/15/2020

Third payment due 11/15/2020

Fourth payment due 12/15/2020

You can mail school installments to the City of Erie Treasurer’s Office, 626 State Street – Room 105, Erie PA 16501-1128. All installment payments MUST include a copy of the tax bill. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to make a copy of the bill with each school installment. A duplicate bill fee of $5.00 will be charged to installment payment if a copy if the bill is not accompanied with payment. To be eligible for the installment plan you must meet the due date requirement.

You can pay by: