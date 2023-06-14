It’s no secret Erie is becoming home to dozens of new murals each year, and Wednesday, at the EMTA building on French Street, Erie’s newest work of public art was unveiled.

A ceremony was held at the mural with Mayor Joe Schember addressing the crowd. The mural features realistic depictions of EMTA employees from the past four decades.

It highlights the front-line workers of the EMTA, the drivers and the mechanics.

Mural artist Joel Brennan said he was approached by EMTA and Erie Downtown Partnership to create a mural that connects with both EMTA and the community.

“It’s awesome, to be honest. Just to have them coming down while we were working on it, they were just blown away. They loved the fact that the wall looks like this. It’s a piece of artwork now as opposed to just a bleak, gray wall,” said Joel Brennan, owner and operator of Steadfast Tattoo Parlour and STP Artworks.

The wall that sports the new mural was built in 1966. The Benchers Union, a local art group, helped make the mural reality.