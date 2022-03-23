The City of Erie’s committee dedicated to tree care and forestry has planned an event in April 2022.

The city’s Urban Forest Committee met Wednesday, March 23. The committee has seven members on the board who are working to take care of trees and greenspaces in the city.

The Sustainability Coordinator said it’s important for a board like this to exist in order to make the city a better place to live.

“There’s been a lot of studies that show that neighborhoods that have more trees are healthier, happier places to live, where people want to live and they just generally overall make the community a better place when you have more trees,” said Sarah Peelman, Sustainability Coordinator.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to Peelman, an event for Arbor Day is planned for Friday, April 29 for the community to celebrate.