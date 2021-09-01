City of Erie using CARES Act money to help local businesses

The City of Erie has approved CARES Act money to help local businesses struggling from COVID-19.

The city is partnering with Paramount Pursuits to support local entrepreneurs with $105,000 from the CARES Act Fund.

The money will allow Paramount Pursuits to help businesses get back on their feet, free of charge. Whatever the challenges the business might be facing, Paramount Pursuits will try to meet their needs.

“What Paramount Pursuits does is they meet a business where they are. So somebody will come in and explain what their situation is, what their challenges are and Paramount Pursuits will wrap around them the services that they need to move forward successfully,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff, Erie City Council.

Businesses must be located in the City of Erie to apply to Paramount Pursuits to be approved for any assistance.

