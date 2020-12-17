City of Erie working to create online portal for applications to those interested in serving community

The City of Erie is looking to make it easier for people looking to serve the community.

Erie City Council and the city have teamed up to open an application process for potential candidates interested in serving a volunteer capacity on 15 different authorities, boards and commissions.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, there are currently 45 vacancies. An online platform is being created for people to go to apply.

“This online tool will make it easier for elected officials to identify larger pools of candidates, expand the diversity of potential candidates, give citizens a greater understanding of the roles of these authorities and boards, their missions, and clarity on who is designated to make decisions on the public’s behalf.” said David Brennan, Erie City Councilman.

The portal will open tomorrow. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on January 11, 2021.