City of Erie working to remove boat along Lake Erie shoreline

The City of Erie is working to remote an eyesore along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Back in June, a drunk boater crashed his boat at the foot of Chautauqua Boulevard.

Ever since, its been a debate over whose responsibility it is to take care of this.

Mayor Joe Schember and the city have now stepped in and are working to contact the owner in order to figure out what he wants to do next.

“There was just too much finger pointing with ‘It’s not our responsibility, its yours, it’s this agency or it’s that.’ so, at this point, we are going to get it out of there one way or another and we are hoping to get him to agree to pay our cost for doing it or give up ownership of the boat, so that the state can be brought back in and help us take care of that as well.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember said the city is hoping to act on the removal as soon as possible.