City of Erie’s American Rescue Plan Manager begins first day of work

The workload begins on October 11th for the City of Erie’s Manager to oversee Erie’s American Rescue Plan funds.

According to the Schember Administration, the manager of the ARP begins her first day on the job on October 11th.

The administration said that the responsibility of the manager is to track where the funds are going to.

The position is designed to help the Schember Administration with keeping tabs on money that will be used for upcoming projects and programs.

The manager of the funds will be available until the ARP money is spent by 2026.

