City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering prepares for Kahkwa Bridge demolition

The City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering is preparing to take down the rest of the Kahkwa Bridge.

According to the City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering, the department will begin prep work between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11th. Hammering of the bridge will begin at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until the bridge is completely down.

They’re saying only residents and essential workers will be permitted to enter the area.

Spectators will be able to watch from the top of the hill on Crescent or Superior Avenue.

