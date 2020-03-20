City of Meadville announces disaster emergency staffing plan

Today, Meadville City Manager Andy Walker announced that a Disaster Emergency staffing plan for City of Meadville employees has been put into place.

Employees designated as non-essential to city operations during the COVID-19 emergency will be sent home and instructed not to go to work. This is in effect from Monday, March 23rd to Friday, March 27th.

For the employees that fall under that designation, they will be provided with one week of pay while they’re off work.

Employees that are deemed essential will continue to report to work or work from home as their duties require. This plan includes the City’s Public Works Department and the Meadville Area Sewer Authority.

The Meadville City Council announced yesterday that they took action to proclaim a Disaster Emergency for the next 30 days.