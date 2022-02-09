City of Meadville announces parking restrictions to clear away piled up snow

City officials in Meadville are asking for cooperation as they try to clear away piled up snow.

The city announcing no parking restrictions on both sides of Park Avenue from North to Baldwin Streets.

The restriction is in place from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Any vehicles still on Park Avenue after 7:00 a.m. will be subject to towing.

City Auxiliary Police will be in place to assist with traffic control. Motorists are advised that traffic delays may occur.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid that areas for the safety of the crew doing the snow removal.

For more information, you’re asked to contact the City building at (814) 724-6000. Staff will utilize the City website and the City’s Facebook page for any updates regarding the restriction.