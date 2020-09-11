City of Meadville announces reopening of Kenneth A. Beers Bicentennial Park Boat Launch

The Kenneth A. Beers Bicentennial Park Boat Launch has been reopened after a reconstruction project recently was completed, this according to a news release.

The project, which totaled $65,000, included the reorienting of the launch area, making it slightly downstream. This will make it easier for boaters to use. A new textured concrete ramp was installed and large rip-rap rocks were placed in order to prevent erosion along both sides of the launch.

The work done on this reconstruction project was completed by Konzel Construction of Erie.

According to the news release, funding came from a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant as well as a Greenways Block Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Canoe Access Development Fund was also included.