City of Meadville facilities to close on January 17th due to inclement weather

The City of Meadville announced that administrative offices and facilities will be closed to the public on January 17th due to impeding inclement weather.

The facilities and offices are scheduled to reopen on January 18th.

All emergency service personnel and the Public Works Street Department will remain on duty.

Meadville resident who have a public safety emergency are urged to call 911. For non-emergency services, residents are to call the Meadville City Police Department at 814-724-6100.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Please visit the city’s website or Facebook page for more information regarding service changes and facility updates.