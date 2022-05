Meadville residents had the chance to take part in some spring cleaning on Saturday.

The City of Meadville hosted their annual clean-up day at the city’s public works garage on Saturday morning.

This is an event the city attempts to do every year in the month of May.

Employees at the Public Works Building were on hand to assist residents in getting rid of their trash.

Officials with this event said that the goal of the clean-up is to promote beautification of the city.