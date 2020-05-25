Breaking News
Department of Health: 68,186 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 5,139 deaths

City of Meadville hosts Memorial day Service for fallen heroes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The City of Meadville held an observance for Memorial Day.

Nearly 100 residents showed up to Diamond Park, outside of the court house to honor the fallen heroes.

Personal from the VFW Post 2006 and Vietnam Veterans Post 52 were in attendance.

“It’s trying times for everyone. Those we honor face worse conditions than we’re facing right now. From Day one we were going to in some way be able to do this,” said Joe Galbo from the Meadville Area Memorial Day Observation Committee.

The Meadville Area Day Observation Committee hosted the annual event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar