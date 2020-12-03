City of Meadville tax hike tentatively approved

If you live in the City of Meadville your taxes are likely going up.

By a vote of three to two, Meadville City Council has tentatively approved a $1 million tax hike for next year. That means a property with a $100,000 assessment will see a tax increase of about $100 per year.

City council has to approve the tax hike one more time to make it official.

The increase comes after years of what some council members said was a practice of “kicking the can down the road,” using one time funds to fill budget deficits, rather than raising taxes or cutting expenses.

