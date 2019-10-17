City of Meadville to now conduct home daycare fire inspections

The City of Meadville is now going to be doing fire inspections at in-home daycare’s.

Meadville City Council has approved an ordinance to inspect daycare’s, following in the footsteps of Erie.

City Officials say it comes primarily as a response to the daycare fire that claimed the lives of five young children.

Meadville residential daycare providers that take in four or more people at the same time, who are not related to the caregiver, will be subject to the same fire prevention inspections as other commercial establishments.

Inspectors will be on the lookout for general fire safety issues.

“They’ll look at means of egress, for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, general electrical and basic safety issues,” said Gary Johnson, Assistant City Manager.

According to Meadville Mayor Leroy Stearns, the measure will receive its final approval at council’s next meeting and will go into effect in 30 days.