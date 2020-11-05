City of Titusville in the process of constructing a new downtown park

The City of Titusville is in the process of constructing a new downtown park.

City officials hope this will not only make the area look nicer, but bring in more people and business.

Here is more on what people can expect to see in Titusville.

The new park will be constructed in the same place a burned building sat since 2018.

Titusville City Manager Neal Fratus has spearheaded the project. Fratus said that the plan includes lots of green space, park benches, a mural, sidewalks and a large Christmas tree during the winter.

“Some of the local businesses we want them to come to the park with these benches and you can enjoy your food out in the park just to brighten the downtown. That is what we are trying to do,” said Neal Fratus, Titusville City Manager.

Fratus said that the city has been hard at work in the past few months.

“We are going to talk to local contractors as far as landscaping. We are going to get things in place. Obviously we can’t do anything in the winter time, but we are going to have a plan when Spring comes. We can start rolling and get things going,” said Fratus.

The owner of the Titusville Market Square is excited for the new park. She said that it’s going to bring in new visitors to downtown and new businesses.

“I think that it might get us noticed more. We also have the Titusville Mercantile that is getting on it’s feet. Mid block over here, there is a small eatery that opened in there and an ice cream shop that just opened last week. So I could see an advantage there as well,” said Susan Drake, Co-Owner of the Titusville Market Square.

Treva Graham owns a business inside The Mercantile right across the street. She thinks the new park will bring businesses and pride to the area.

“I think that it brings a lot of pride to downtown Titusville. I know a lot of the younger people are also getting a chance to open new businesses. I think that is great,” said Treva Graham, Mercantile Business Owner.

The city manager said that they plan to have the park in place by next August.