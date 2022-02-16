City officials and Erie residents react to design plans for pedestrian walkway across Bayfront Parkway

It is the plan that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working on for several years now.

Here is how residents and city officials are reacting.

PennDOT is planning to build that pedestrian walkway on Holland Street.

PennDOT released an updated design for a pedestrian bridge that will be constructed at Holland Street in the City of Erie.

PennDOT posted on social media some conceptual drawings of what the cable-stay bridge could look like.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that he hopes these changes will encourage motorists to use the parkway when they are going somewhere downtown or to the Bayfront.

“Not just because they’re going to work in the morning and going back home in the evening, 12th Street is a much better location for that. I think we’re going to put about six million dollars into 12th Street before they close the Bayfront highway for renovations making it much quicker,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

One architect said that while the design is appealing, pedestrian convenience should be taken into consideration.

“If they want to get from point A to point B and they see how that takes you way out of the way and then for accessibility purposes, they have to go along the gate path so that the grade of the path is within accessibility. So it makes for a super long walk way,” said Adam Trott, Architect.

The details of the final walkway design are still being refined. However, Trott said that this design could make traffic worse.

“Eighty percent of the traffic on this thing was never what it was designed for which was to feed the Bayfront. It’s to get across town,” said Trott.

“It’s kind of congested area with the light there, and traffic is going by pretty fast. So I would say for safety reasons it would be a good thing, but I don’t know if it really justifies the cost for as many pedestrians that really use it,” said Bert Reed, Reacting to Bayfront Parkway Plan.