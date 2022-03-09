City of Erie officials continue to label and remove blighted properties from several neighborhoods.

City Code Enforcement is working with neighbors to ensure blighted properties are taken care of.

This is all in an effort to improve city neighborhoods.

Development continues in Downtown Erie with new businesses opening, and several construction projects going on throughout the city.

Erie Code Enforcement is also contributing to that investment while working to remove blighted properties from city neighborhoods.

“We’re constantly trying to track down the owner if they change hands or so forth. There’s a lot of effort that goes into these vacant properties,” said Andy Zimmerman, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

The city labeled 192 properties as blighted; eight properties were recently added to that list.

One city official said that in some cases, the decision is made to demolish the property in the interest of neighbors.

“Ultimately the authority, taking procession of the authority and demolishing it, or doing some other rehabilitation activity so that owners can feel good about reinvesting in their property and making the necessary repairs to bring property value up within those neighborhoods,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director for City of Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Snippert said that neighbors can notify city code enforcement to get the process started.

“If there is a vacant property is next to a home owner, they are free to call code enforcement and the citizens response line and get that into the system,” said Snippert.

Zimmerman said that the blighted property review committee is necessary for safety reasons.

“Kids will get in and start fires, or homeless will get in and start a fire to keep warm. So we’re eliminating that possibility by tearing them down,” said Zimmerman.

For more information concerning Erie’s Code Enforcement citizens response line, click here.