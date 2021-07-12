City officials developing plan and committee to preserve Downtown Erie

Steps toward historic preservation are being made in the City of Erie.

Here is more about a plan to protect buildings in Downtown Erie.

City officials said as they develop a plan, they want the public to understand why a committee is needed to preserve Downtown Erie.

Erie City Council, along with the community’s call to protect historic downtown buildings is being answered with a commission dedicated to preservation.

“There’s a lot of buildings that have been demolished and lost in the past that has spurred a lot of interest in what we should be doing with regards to historic preservation,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Director of Planning and Neighborhood Resources.

Wyrosdick said that a historic review commission is needed to serve as an advisory council on historic preservation.

City Council is modifying their zoning ordinance to allow for locally designated districts.

“The city wasn’t doing much in regard to historic preservation up until two years ago when they created the taskforce, and they said tell us what we should be doing. Two years later the task force reported back to council you need to actually create an official commission,” said Wyrosdick.

City council members said that part of the Historic Review Commission Task Force’s mission is to include the public in the preservation process.

“Do a lot of research, talk to people about the value of preservation, talk to people about what they may be seeing in the near future, but really it’s a really positive approach to preservation and what our next moves are as a city,” said David Brennan, Erie City Council Member.

Brennan said that the City of Erie is looking to hire a preservation planner to work on establishing procedures and finding funding.

“It’s good for the community, it’s good for our economy, and we’re gonna try to make our city even better by bringing historic preservation measures to the city,” said Brennan.

City council has the final authority on all decisions that are made by the Historic Commission.

